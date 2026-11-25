STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora has moved the Gauhati High Court challenging the election of BJP candidate Devasish Sharma in the 2026 Nagaon Lok Sabha bye-election, alleging electoral irregularities, booth capturing, voter intimidation and misuse of government machinery.

The election petition, registered as Election Petition No. 02/2026, has sought to declare Sharma's election void under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

In a statement, APCC Media Department Chairman Bedabrat Bora said that the petition raised several allegations concerning the conduct of the bye-election.

The Congress alleged that Sharma had served as Nagaon District Commissioner and District Election Officer until September 3, 2026, before retiring from the IAS. The bye-election notification was issued on September 9, and he subsequently contested as the BJP candidate from the same constituency. The petition alleged that officials who had previously worked under him helped influence the election, citing Section 123(7) of the Act.

It also alleged that Congress workers and polling agents faced threats at a meeting in Gerua and that booth capturing took place at several polling stations in Samaguri on October 6. The party claimed its polling agents were kept outside while voting took place.