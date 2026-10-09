Nagaon Bypoll Results: BJP's Devashish Sharma Secures Unassailable Lead of 1,10,629 Votes Over AIUDF’s Badruddin Ajmal

NAGAON — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Devashish Sharma has secured a dominant lead in the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election in Assam, widening his margin to an unassailable 1,10,629 votes as counting progresses.

According to the latest data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), Sharma, a former IAS officer, has polled 4,20,705 votes.

His closest competitor, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal, trails heavily in second place with 3,10,076 votes. Meanwhile, Indian National Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora remains a distant third, securing just 75,908 votes.

Widespread celebration among BJP workers in Guwahati and Nagaon were witnessed. The crucial by-election, which registered a high voter turnout of 76.19% during polling on October 6, was initiated after Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi vacated the seat.

Counting began at 8:00 AM on Friday under tight security at designated venues, including Dawson Higher Secondary School.

Analysts on social media observe that the current trend signals a massive victory for the ruling party, solidifying its presence in the region. The official declaration of the final tally is expected later today.