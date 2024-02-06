Congress condemns Assam government for not fulfilling its past promises

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: MLA and APCC Media Cell chairman Bharat Chandra Narah alleged the prime minister of making false promises to the public of Assam during his recent rally in Guwahati from a press meet in Rajiv Bhawan. He alleged that many of the earlier promises have not been fulfilled yet.

Bharat Chandra Narah pointed out that several promises including increased employment opportunities, increase in the wages of tea garden workers, granting ST status to the people of 6 communities of the state, implementation of the 6th Clause of the Assam Accord and many more are yet to be fulfilled by the government. He also mentioned that in his speech, PM Narendra Modi had announced some of the schemes declared earlier, with new names and presented them as new schemes.

