Assam: BJP, Bodoland People’s Front, Congress likely to field candidates for Udalguri-Darrang HPC

TANGLA: With the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls round the corner, political parties are busy equating the political dynamics for Udalguri-Darrang HPC with ticket aspirants of major political party in fray . After delimination the newly carved out Udalguri-Darrang HPC have encompassed 11 Legislative Assembly constituencies namely Rangia LAC, Kamalpur LAC, Tamulpur LAC, Goreswar LAC, Udalguri LAC, Bhergaon LAC, Tangla LAC, Mazbat LAC, Sipajhar LAC, Mangaldai LAC, Dalgaon LAC covering 4 districts.

According to sources, the incumbent Mangaldoi Lok Sabha MP from BJP Dilip Saikia is fighting tough to secure the party ticket for the second time with senior saffron loyalist and Former Lok Sabha MP Ramen Deka in line up as an ticket aspirant from BJP.

Meanwhile Hagrama Mohilary led Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) is also contemplating to independently field candidates in the constituency and if BPF party sources are to be believed then veteran politician and Kalaigaon MLA, Durga Das Boro is most likely to be the BPF face in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. While Indian National Congress (INC) being part of 15 party United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA) whose ally include AJP, Raijor Dal, CPI(M), NCP, AAP among others are also likely to field candidates in the constituency and the name of former Lok Sabha MP and senior advocate, Madhab Chandra Rajbongshi is doing rounds in the party corridors of Congress.

Pertinently, the AIUDF and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) were among the parties that had joined hands for the Congress-led Mahajot (grand alliance) ahead of the 2021 Assembly election in Assam. However, the BPF left the alliance after its poll debacle, while the AIUDF was ejected by the Congress for allegedly helping the BJP to retain power.

