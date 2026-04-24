Congress Forms 7 Teams to Monitor Strong Rooms Ahead of Assam Vote Count

GUWAHATI — The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has formed seven special teams to monitor the vote counting process across the state, deploying senior party leaders to districts in all regions of Assam to inspect strong rooms and engage with candidates and administration officials.

The initiative follows discussions between AICC General Secretary and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh and APCC president Gaurav Gogoi. Visits are set to commence from April 25, with the directive issued through an official statement by APCC General Secretary (Organisation) Ramanna Baruah.

Team-Wise District Coverage

Upper Assam: A team comprising Debabrata Saikia, Raju Sahu, Utpal Gogoi, Rajkumar Nilanetra Neog, David Phukan, and Mrityunjay Duwarah will cover Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, and Golaghat.

North Bank: Ripun Bora, Ghana Burhagohain, J.P. Das, Shailen Sonowal, Kartik Kurmi, Shankar Kutum, Meghanath Chettri, and Bipul Bora have been assigned responsibilities in the North Bank districts.

Central Assam and Hill Districts: A larger team including Sibamani Bora, Diganta Barman, Satyabrata Kalita, Mira Borthakur Goswami, Swapan Kar, Mrinal Hazarika, Akram Hussain, Nirmal Langthasa, Ratan Engti, Augustine Enghi, Ashok Teron, Pallav Chetia, and Charlanki Engti will cover Hojai, Nagaon, Morigaon, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Nalbari, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao.

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