Congress Hits Back at BJP Over Women's Reservation Bill Delay

The political battle over the Women's Reservation Bill sharpened on Sunday as the Congress went on the counter-offensive, accusing the BJP of deliberately misleading the public over which party actually opposes women's representation in Parliament.
Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee (APMCC) president Mira Borthakur Goswami addressed the media at the Manabendra Sharma Complex in Dispur, calling out what she described as a "false and politically motivated narrative" being spread against the Congress.
Goswami was unambiguous in her position: the Women's Reservation Bill was passed in September 2023 with broad cross-party support, including from the Opposition. The problem, she said, is that it has not been implemented since.
She questioned why a law approved by Parliament remains unenforced, and alleged that the government's decision to link its implementation with delimitation and census processes was a deliberate strategy to delay it indefinitely.
Goswami urged the Centre to convene a special session of Parliament to enforce the reservation provision without further delay, and assured that the Congress would extend full support to such a move.
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Turning the tables on the BJP's claims of championing women's empowerment, Goswami cited candidate data from recent elections.
She alleged that the BJP fielded only around 12 per cent women candidates in recent elections, compared to nearly 15 per cent by the Congress — directly contradicting the ruling party's narrative of being the stronger advocate for women's political participation.
Goswami pushed back on the BJP's framing of women's reservation as its own initiative, asserting that the concept was originally envisioned by the Congress.
She cited the leadership of Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi as early examples of the party's commitment to women's inclusion in governance, arguing that the Congress has consistently supported women's participation in public life since Independence.
She further accused the BJP of trying to secure political gains under the pretext of reservation, and of using financial incentives targeted at women voters as a substitute for genuine empowerment.
Goswami also took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that his recent address to the nation focused more on attacking the Opposition than on explaining the government's delay in implementing the reservation law.
"Genuine empowerment requires concrete action rather than political rhetoric," she said.
Beyond the reservation debate, Goswami raised wider concerns about women's safety and justice under the current government.
She referenced the situation in Manipur and allegations raised by women wrestlers, questioning the response of BJP leaders to those incidents. She also cited specific cases — including those of Jonmoni Rabha and Garima Saikia Garg — alleging a lack of adequate support and delayed justice for the women involved.