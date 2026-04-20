Congress Hits Back at BJP Over Women's Reservation Bill Delay

The political battle over the Women's Reservation Bill sharpened on Sunday as the Congress went on the counter-offensive, accusing the BJP of deliberately misleading the public over which party actually opposes women's representation in Parliament.

Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee (APMCC) president Mira Borthakur Goswami addressed the media at the Manabendra Sharma Complex in Dispur, calling out what she described as a "false and politically motivated narrative" being spread against the Congress.

Congress Says It Supported the Bill — BJP Is Sitting on It

Goswami was unambiguous in her position: the Women's Reservation Bill was passed in September 2023 with broad cross-party support, including from the Opposition. The problem, she said, is that it has not been implemented since.

She questioned why a law approved by Parliament remains unenforced, and alleged that the government's decision to link its implementation with delimitation and census processes was a deliberate strategy to delay it indefinitely.

Goswami urged the Centre to convene a special session of Parliament to enforce the reservation provision without further delay, and assured that the Congress would extend full support to such a move.

Also Read: Assam Government Moves Supreme Court Against Telangana HC's Transit Bail to Congress Leader Pawan Khera