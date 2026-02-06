Congress launches ‘Samay Paribartan’ rally across Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Indian National Congress on Wednesday launched outreach programmes across Assam aimed at mobilizing grassroots support ahead of the upcoming political battle in the state.

The Congress flagged off its statewide rally titled “Samay Paribartan – Maati Bochaok, Jaati Bochaok” from Manabendra Bhawan at Ganeshguri in Guwahati.

Addressing the gathering, Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, criticized the state government over what he described as the deteriorating condition of educational infrastructure. He alleged that many government schools are struggling with inadequate facilities, teacher shortages and poor maintenance, and accused the government of failing to prioritize the education sector.

Meanwhile, when the rally reached Amingaon, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Gogoi accused the chief minister of acting arbitrarily in administrative matters and alleged large-scale land grabbing involving members of his family.

