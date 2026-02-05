Assam: CM to File Defamation Suits Against Congress Leaders

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Reacting to the allegations brought against him by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) today, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “I’m initiating civil and criminal defamation proceedings on February 9 against Jitendra Singh, Gaurav Gogoi, Bhupesh Baghel, and Debabrata Saikia for making false, malicious, and defamatory statements against me in today’s press conference.”

The Chief Minister said that the era of hit-and-run politics is over. “If they have even an ounce of courage or evidence, let them prove every allegation before a court of law. I will not be intimidated by propaganda, correlated slander, or political theatrics of so-called slaves of the Gandhi family.”

