Congress leaders have pro-Pakistan leanings: Bharatiya Janata Party

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a sharp attack on the Congress, alleging that senior Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Rakibul Hussain harbour pro-Pakistan sentiments and have no regard for the interests of Assam and its indigenous people.

Addressing to the media at the Assam Pradesh BJP headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, BJP state spokesperson Kamal Kumar Medhi alleged that while Gaurav Gogoi has links with Pakistan, Rakibul Hussain has “Pakistan sympathy ingrained in his blood”. He claimed that Hussain’s father, Nurul Hussain, was a volunteer of the Muslim League, had hoisted the Pakistani flag at his residence, and campaigned in support of Muhammad Ali Jinnah by visiting the homes of migrant Muslims.

Medhi alleged that Gogoi and Hussain were now working together to revive what he described as the old Muslim League’s agenda. He further claimed that the two Congress leaders were attempting to suppress Assam’s indigenous communities by aligning with migrant Muslim groups, and accused them of leading a long-term conspiracy against people of indigenous and Indian origin.

Referring to applications submitted for Congress candidature for the upcoming Assembly elections, Medhi claimed that out of around 720 applications, more than 600 belonged to what he described as a single, unfamiliar community. On this basis, he remarked that the next Assembly would not have a single Congress MLA belonging to indigenous or Indian-origin communities.

