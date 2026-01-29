Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) kicks off poll preparation at Rongkhang LAC meeting

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Karbi Anglong District Committee organized a significant meeting of the Election Management Committee for the 111 No-Rongkhang Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) on January 27. The gathering, held at the BJP district headquarters in Ghilani, Dongkamukam, brought together party leaders, workers, and dignitaries to strategize and prepare for the upcoming Assam Assembly Election in 2026.

The meeting was presided over by Radip Ronghang, President of the BJP West Karbi Anglong District Committee. It gained further prominence with the participation of Sunil Sharma, MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly, who serves as the BJP Co-incharge for the Assam Assembly Election 2026. His presence underscored the national leadership’s focus on strengthening the party’s position in the state ahead of the polls (expected in March–April 2026).

Also in attendance was local legislator Rupaing Teron (from the Baithalangso LAC, noting recent delimitation changes in the region that restructured constituencies including the creation of 111 No-Rongkhang), Nabarun Buragohain, BJP State Secretary, Assam Pradesh (and Sah-Prabhari for the West Karbi Anglong District Committee), along with several Executive Members, Members of Autonomous Council (MAC), former Executive Members, KAAC, district office bearers, mandal committee representatives, and leaders from various BJP wings.

Discussions centred on grassroots mobilization, organizational strengthening, voter outreach, and comprehensive preparations to secure a strong performance in the 111 No-Rongkhang LAC, a newly-delineated constituency in West Karbi Anglong district with over 1.3 lakh voters. The meeting reflected the BJP’s proactive approach in the hill districts, building on its governance record and developmental initiatives under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Party workers and leaders emphasized unity, disciplined campaign strategies, and engagement with local communities to ensure the BJP’s continued success in the region during the 2026 election.

