Congress-led alliance-INDIA is bereft of policies: Bharatiya Janata Party

GUWAHATI: The power-centric coalition of parties bereft of policy under the Congress-led alliance-INDIAa-cannot affect India's political sector in any way. These parties will be answerable to the public due to their extreme contradictory state in the past, be it at the national level or state level, said state BJP chief spokesperson Manoj Baruah.

In a press release sent to the media today, Baruah said that the time when INDIA was formed by the opposition under the Congress is an example of how they have betrayed the public's trust by coming together now as the 'Indi Alliance' only to resist the Bharatiya Janata Party. He said that the Congress party was corrupt in its over-six-decade rule.

