Guwahati Jal Board invites applications from five District Metered Areas

Guwahati: The Guwahati Jal Board (GJB) has opened the lines for the registration of new connections under five District Metered Areas (DMAS) in the city. The announcement for the same was made on Friday and the new areas are Down Town area, Dwaraka Nagar, Chachal area, Upper Chachal area and Junaki Path / Rupkonwar Path. Citizens can apply for new water connections from their homes using the GJB app or the website www.gmdwsb.in.

Also Read: Assam: IIT Guwahati Introduces India's Largest Drone Pilot Training Organization

Also Watch: