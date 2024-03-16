Congress MP Abdul Khaleque resigns from Indian National Congress after being denied LS ticket

Guwahati: Abdul Khaleque, the MP who represents No 6 Barpeta constituency in the Lok Sabha, has resigned from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress.

In his resignation letter, Abdul Khaleque said, "I owe infinite gratitude and love to the people of my constituencies, the party and the party workers who stood by me. However, of late, the party in Assam has taken a strange route where people-centric issues have taken a back seat. To safeguard democracy, the people must have a keen sense of independence, self-respect and oneness. But unfortunately, over a period of time, I feel that the attitude and approach taken by the party's state President and AICC General Secretary in-charge has ruined the prospects of the party in Assam." It must be mentioned that Abdul Khaleque had asked for a party ticket for contesting from the Dhubri constituency, citing the fact that most of his voters were moved to it after the delimitation exercise of the constituencies and that even he is now a voter of the Dhubri constituency. But the party had decided to give the ticket to Rakibul Hussain.

