Assam: Dhubri district unit of Bharatiya Janata Party organizational meet held

DHUBRI: An organizational meeting of Dhubri district unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was held in view of general election to strengthen grass root level organisation in the meeting of 2 No Dhubri Lok Sabha Constituency at Bilasipara Ambedkar Bhawan on Tuesday. The party meeting was held in presence of the Cabinet Minister, Ranjeet Kumar Dass in charge of the 2 No Dhubri Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting was also attended by the conveners and co-convenors of 37 sub-committees formed for the elections, Lok Sabha, Co in-charge, Ashok Singhi, President of Lok Sabha Management Committee, Bimal Oswal, party’s state executive, Juri Sarma, president of six district committees of Dhubri Lok Sabha and Chairman of Dhubri Municipal Board, Dr. Debmoy Sanyal.

The minister gave guidance on the responsibilities of the sub-committees for the Lok Sabha and instructed to work hard for the election. He also requested all the office bearers and party workers to attend the meeting of Union Minister Rajnath Singh to be held in Kokrajhar on March 14.

