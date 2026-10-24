Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Removal

‘Garg justice delay is Sarma’s biggest failure as CM’

GUWAHATI: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Friday accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of losing its constitutional authority and demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that he was acting in the interests of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Gogoi said the INDIA bloc planned to hold a mock Parliament on October 28, though details were yet to be finalised. He added that its 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' rallies were continuing across the country.

"Every day we are receiving reports and news that the Election Commission of India has been totally manipulated, has been hollowed out, has been emptied of its constitutional authority, of its constitutional duty," Gogoi said.

Reacting to Modi's remarks targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Gogoi said the Prime Minister's repeated references to the Leader of the Opposition showed his preoccupation with him. He also questioned why the Prime Minister was not addressing public concerns, including issues affecting students, the middle class, Manipur and drought-hit regions.

Separately, after paying homage at Zubeen Kshetra, Gogoi accused the Assam government of failing to deliver justice to singer Zubeen Garg. He alleged that despite Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma repeatedly stating in the Assembly that Garg had been murdered, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had failed to present all the facts and evidence before the court.

Gogoi also pointed to the successive granting of bail to those arrested in connection with the case and questioned the SIT's purpose.

"There is apprehension among people that the SIT formed by Himanta Biswa Sarma was not constituted to deliver justice to Zubeen Garg, but to protect those connected with Zubeen Garg's death," he said.

Gogoi said the failure to secure justice for Garg would be the biggest stain on Sarma's political career, alleging that the government had failed the singer and his supporters.