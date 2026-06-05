Congress MP Randeep Surjewala skips second Guwahati Crime Branch summons in passport case probe

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Congress leader and Member of Parliament Randeep Singh Surjewala did not appear before the Crime Branch of the Commissionerate of Police, Guwahati, on Thursday, despite being summoned for questioning in an ongoing investigation, officials said. According to sources, the summons was issued in connection with a case registered on a complaint filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma. The matter is linked to allegations against Sharma involving a foreign-based company and multiple passports. Sources stated that this was the second summons issued to Surjewala. He had earlier been directed to appear on May 23 but did not comply, citing unspecified reasons. Sources further said that Surjewala informed the Crime Branch that he has been busy with party work in Karnataka. Meanwhile, Crime Branch had already interrogated Congress leader Pawan Khera.

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