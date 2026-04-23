Congress Pays Homage to Former Assam CM Hiteswar Saikia on 30th Death Anniversary

GUWAHATI — The 30th death anniversary of former Assam Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia was observed with solemnity across the state on Wednesday, with the central memorial programme held at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati under the auspices of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

Leaders and workers gathered to pay homage to the late leader, reflecting on his legacy during a period of complex political and social challenges in Assam.

Gaurav Gogoi Urges Youth to Draw Inspiration

APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, in a statement, paid tribute to Saikia and highlighted his efforts in ensuring inclusive development for all communities in the state.

He urged the younger generation to draw inspiration from Saikia's dedication and work ethic as they navigate their own roles in public and civic life.

Tributes and Remembrance at Rajiv Bhawan

The programme commenced at 11:30 am with the ceremonial lighting of lamps by Kamrup Metropolitan District Congress Committee president Swapan Das.

Several party leaders including APCC General Secretaries Roushan Chettri, Umesh Deka, and Prashanta Majumdar offered floral tributes at Saikia's portrait.

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