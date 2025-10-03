Former Assam Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia’s 91st birth anniversary today

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The 91st birth anniversary of former Assam Chief Minister Karmashree Hiteswar Saikia will be celebrated on October 3 in Sivasagar’s Youva Dal. Saikia, known for providing strong leadership to Assam during turbulent times, will be remembered for his contributions to the state’s stability, harmony, and development.

The event will be inaugurated by veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister Pawan Singh Ghatowar. Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi will be the special guest. Popular youth speaker Tridib Bhagawati will deliver the Hiteswar Saikia Memorial Lecture. Hiteswar Saikia was a powerful and influential leader in Northeast India, serving as Assam’s Chief Minister during some of the state’s most tumultuous periods. He played a key role in the Assam Accord and peace in Mizoram, and his legacy continues to inspire generations.

Also Read: Guwahati: Tribute Paid to Mahatma Gandhi on his 156th Birth Anniversary

Also Watch: