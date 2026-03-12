Congress Puts Assam Alliance Talks With Raijor Dal on Hold After Seat-Sharing Deadlock

Gogoi was candid about the reasons for the impasse, pointing to differing political agendas and a lack of mutual trust between the two parties as the core obstacles.

He wrote: "Despite many efforts, we have not been able to create a favourable and promising environment for the alliance with the Raijor Dal as the people of Assam want. For various reasons, we have not been able to develop the alliance between the two parties in the way the people want, such as differing political agendas and a lack of mutual trust."

Gogoi also noted that seat allocation in any electoral alliance must be grounded in a realistic assessment of winning prospects. He said Congress had approached the seat-sharing discussions from a broad perspective with that goal in mind, but the talks still could not reach a mutually agreeable conclusion.