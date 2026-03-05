Congress Fields Gaurav Gogoi in Assam Assembly Polls; Releases First List of 42 Candidates

Indian National Congress has released its first list of 42 candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, with the most prominent name being Gaurav Gogoi — the party's Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha and a three-time MP from Assam — who will make his state election debut from the Jorhat LAC.

The list, announced by the AICC, spans constituencies across the state and includes a mix of sitting and former legislators, party veterans, and several first-time candidates.