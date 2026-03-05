Congress Fields Gaurav Gogoi in Assam Assembly Polls; Releases First List of 42 Candidates

Indian National Congress has released its first list of 42 candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, with the most prominent name being Gaurav Gogoi — the party's Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha and a three-time MP from Assam — who will make his state election debut from the Jorhat LAC.
The list, announced by the AICC, spans constituencies across the state and includes a mix of sitting and former legislators, party veterans, and several first-time candidates.
The list has already attracted scrutiny for including the sons of two sitting Congress MPs. Tanzil Hussain, son of MP Rakibul Hussain, has been fielded from Samaguri, while Prateek Bordoloi, son of MP Pradyut Bordoloi, will contest from Margherita.
The list also includes the son of former Congress MP Pabon Singh Gharowar, continuing a pattern of family-based nominations that rivals have been quick to criticise.
The list features 11 current and former MLAs, lending it considerable political weight in several constituencies.
Among the prominent names: Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia will contest from Nazira, former APCC president Ripun Bora from Barsola, former minister Pranati Phukan from Naharkatia, former minister Ajit Singh from Udharbond, and MLAs Nandita Das (Hajo-Sualkuchi-SC), Nurul Huda (Rupahihat), and Diganta Barman (Borkhetri).
The list includes five women candidates: Mira Barthakur from Dispur, Pranati Phukan from Naharkatia, Pallabi Saikia Gogoi from Teok, Suruchi Roy from Ramkrishna Nagar (SC), and Nandita Das from Hajo-Sualkuchi (SC).
The remaining candidates named in the first list are: Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar (Gauripur), Markline Marak (Goalpara West-ST), Girish Baruah (Bongaigaon), Mahananda Sarkar (Barpeta-SC), Ramen Singh Rabha (Boko-Chhaygaon-ST), Satyabrata Kalita (Kamalpur), Ashok Kumar Sarma (Nalbari), Ratul Patowary (Tihu), Binanda Kumar Saikia (Sipajhar), Bubul Das (Jagiroad-SC), Utpal Bania (Raha-SC), Swapan Kar (Lumding), Narayan Bhuyan (Bihpuria), Rajkumar Medak (Jonai-ST), Durga Bhumij (Doomdooma), Pranjal Ghatowar (Chabua-Lahowal), Dhruba Gogoi (Duliajan), Utpal Gogoi (Sonari), Ajoy Kumar Gogoi (Demow), Indraneel Pegu (Majuli-ST), Bitupan Saikia (Golaghat), Ratan Engti (Bokajan-ST), Augustine Enghee (Rongkhang-ST), M Santikumar Singha (Lakhipur), Dr Amit Kumar Kalwar (Borkhola), Abhijit Paul (Silchar), Aminul Lashkar (Sonai), Jakaria Ahmed (Karimganj North), and Kartik Sena Sinha (Patharkandi).
