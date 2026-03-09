Congress-Raijor Dal Alliance in Assam Collapses Over Seat Sharing and Dhing Constituency

According to Gogoi, Raijor Dal made significant concessions throughout the negotiation process in an effort to bring Congress on board. The party had initially proposed contesting 27 seats, then reduced its demand to 20, and later brought it down further to 15.

Congress, he said, agreed to offer 13 seats — but only four of those were from Raijor Dal's proposed list.

"Later, we informed them that we were ready to accept all their conditions, but we needed the Dhing LAC," Gogoi said in his statement.