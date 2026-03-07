Raijor Dal names candidate, Congress yet to decide, BJP watching closely in Digboi

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: With the Assam Assembly election drawing closer, the political landscape in the 84 Digboi Assembly constituency of Tinsukia district is witnessing increasing activity, though clarity within the Opposition camp remains elusive.

Raijor Dal has already announced Lakshya Jyoti Gogoi as its candidate for the Digboi seat. Gogoi has claimed that his candidature emerged out of a ‘mutual understanding’ with the Indian National Congress and that he would contest with the support of the party in the interest of Opposition unity. However, local Congress leaders have strongly dismissed the claim, asserting that no such electoral understanding exists between the two parties. According to Congress functionaries, the party is preparing to field its own candidate from Digboi.

The situation has created confusion among both party workers and voters. At one moment, there are discussions about a possible joint fight against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, while at another, the possibility of a triangular contest emerges.

The uncertainty has been further compounded by the fact that Digboi was not included in the Congress party’s first list of candidates. The omission has left several aspirants disappointed, with many potential contenders now waiting for a clear signal from the party leadership.

Political observers say that the prolonged indecision has weakened the Congress’s visible presence in the constituency.

BJP insiders are already expressing confidence that if the opposition remains fragmented, the party could secure a comfortable victory in the constituency. Some within the party have reportedly indicated that the BJP could even aim for an unprecedented margin of more than 50,000 votes if the current political equations remain unchanged.

Meanwhile, according to BJP internal sources, the party is likely to announce its candidate for the Digboi seat soon after the roadshow ‘Jan Ashirbad Yatra’ led by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma along the Digboi–Margherita–Makum–Tinsukia route in Tinsukia district on March 8.

