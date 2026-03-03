Congress Screening Committee MPs to Tour Assam Districts Ahead of Assembly Polls

Two members of the All India Congress Committee's Election Screening Committee — Members of Parliament Imran Masood and Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka — are set to tour several districts of Assam this week as the party moves closer to finalising its candidate list for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections.
The visits are aimed at reviewing organisational readiness and holding ground-level consultations with party workers, prospective candidates, and community representatives.
MP Imran Masood will kick off his tour with a visit to Hojai on March 3, where he will meet district and block-level leaders, party workers, prospective candidates, sitting and former MLAs and MPs, representatives of various organisations, and members of the media.
From Hojai, Masood will travel to Donkamokam in West Karbi Anglong district for meetings with local party leaders and organisation representatives, before proceeding to Haflong in Dima Hasao district for an overnight stay.
On March 4, he will attend a meeting in Haflong before departing for Delhi.
The second Screening Committee member, Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, will begin his leg of the tour in Kokrajhar on March 5. He is scheduled to meet district and block Congress leaders, prospective candidates, senior citizens, and representatives from professional and social organisations.
On March 6, Ulaka will travel from Kokrajhar to Dhubri for further meetings, before heading to Mankachar in South Salmara-Mankachar district. He is expected to arrive in Guwahati before flying back to Delhi.
The back-to-back district tours by two senior Screening Committee members suggest the Congress party is in the active, final stages of candidate selection for the Assam polls.
According to sources in the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), the consultations are designed to gather first-hand assessments from the grassroots before the AICC formally screens and approves candidates.
