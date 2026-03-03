Congress Screening Committee MPs to Tour Assam Districts Ahead of Assembly Polls

MP Imran Masood will kick off his tour with a visit to Hojai on March 3, where he will meet district and block-level leaders, party workers, prospective candidates, sitting and former MLAs and MPs, representatives of various organisations, and members of the media.

From Hojai, Masood will travel to Donkamokam in West Karbi Anglong district for meetings with local party leaders and organisation representatives, before proceeding to Haflong in Dima Hasao district for an overnight stay.

On March 4, he will attend a meeting in Haflong before departing for Delhi.