Assam Pradesh Congress Committee’s ‘Xomoy Poribortonor’ Yatra enters Sivasagar

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The second phase of the ‘Xomoy Poribortonor’ Yatra launched by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee entered Sivasagar district on Saturday. The yatra commenced from the public playground at Demow under the leadership of APCC president Gaurav Gogoi. Beginning with devotional naam, the procession moved from Dimow to Athabari. After Dimow, the yatra reached Bakata, where a public meeting was addressed before proceeding towards Sivasagar.

Interacting with the media during the yatra, Gaurav Gogoi said that people have responded spontaneously and enthusiastically to the ‘Xomoy Poribortonor’ campaign. In this context, he alleged that the BJP government has neglected noted singer Zubeen Garg.

He said, “The government has not paid the due respect to Zubeen Kshetra as it should have. The Chief Minister is busy with self-promotion. Zubeen Kshetra has not been properly maintained. No significant steps have been taken for its development. Fans and family members have had to clean and maintain the site themselves. This proves that the government has failed in its responsibility. It is extremely unfortunate that a government which frequently talks about building flyovers has done nothing for the development of Zubeen Kshetra.”

During the yatra, the Congress leadership also sought blessings at Shri Shri Sankardev Namghar at Panibil Gomothagaon in Sivasagar. Notably, the Dimow and Sivasagar constituencies echoed with the song, “Alikati jali dim, Barpira pari dim, eibar Congress sarkar ani dim.”

Apart from interacting with the public, Gogoi personally supervised every aspect to ensure the disciplined conduct of the yatra. As the yatra entered the Sivasagar constituency, local residents extended a warm welcome at various locations. He also addressed several small roadside meetings.

