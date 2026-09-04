Congress snaps alliance with Raijor Dal over ‘malicious propaganda’ and derogatory attacks

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Indian National Congress (INC) has formally terminated all political alliance ties with Raijor Dal. As directed by the President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, this decision comes into force with immediate effect.

According to an APCC circular, the leadership of Raijor Dal continuously engaged in malicious propaganda and character assassination against the Congress party, violating the norms and decorum of the coalition.

Furthermore, the Congress stated that on multiple occasions, the Raijor Dal leadership made baseless, unwarranted, and derogatory remarks against leaders of other constituent parties within the opposition alliance, repeatedly undermining the fundamental ethics of the alliance.

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