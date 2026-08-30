Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi interacts with media persons at Morigaon Press Club

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi visited the Morigaon Press Club on Saturday and interacted with media persons of the area. Gogoi raised major allegations against the BJP-led State Government and criticised irregularities in the flood-relief distribution. He also accused the government of having a hand in the destruction of the environment.

He said that relief materials distributed among flood-affected people were sub-standard and alleged a nexus between the government and contractors assigned to supply the flood-relief materials.

Furthermore, MP Gogoi also expressed concern over illegal mining at Kaziranga and Karbi Anglong hills. He claimed that the proposed reduction of Kaziranga’s eco-sensitive zone was aimed at facilitating illegal mining in the area.

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