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Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi interacts with media persons at Morigaon Press Club

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi visited the Morigaon Press Club on Saturday and interacted with media persons of the area.
Gaurav Gogoi
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A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi visited the Morigaon Press Club on Saturday and interacted with media persons of the area. Gogoi raised major allegations against the BJP-led State Government and criticised irregularities in the flood-relief distribution. He also accused the government of having a hand in the destruction of the environment.

He said that relief materials distributed among flood-affected people were sub-standard and alleged a nexus between the government and contractors assigned to supply the flood-relief materials.

Furthermore, MP Gogoi also expressed concern over illegal mining at Kaziranga and Karbi Anglong hills. He claimed that the proposed reduction of Kaziranga’s eco-sensitive zone was aimed at facilitating illegal mining in the area.

Also Read: Gaurav Gogoi Urges Centre to Address ‘Silent Lead Poisoning Crisis’ in India

Gaurav Gogoi
Morigaon Press Club
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