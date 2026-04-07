Congress Takes Himanta Biswa Sarma Allegations Statewide Ahead of Polls

The Congress party took its offensive against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to multiple cities on Monday, holding coordinated press conferences across the state in response to the CM's rebuttal of allegations first raised by senior leader Pawan Khera.

Party leaders addressed the media simultaneously in Guwahati, Tezpur, Silchar, Kokrajhar, and Dhubri — a signal that the Congress intends to keep the issue alive as elections approach.

At Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati, AICC National Coordinator Mahima Singh led the charge, framing the allegations not as a political spat but as a breach of public trust.

"This is not a case of deceiving one or two individuals; it is a betrayal of the trusting voters of Assam who supported the BJP and the Chief Minister," she said.

Singh claimed that Khera's revelations from the previous day had exposed what she called a "massive betrayal" — and that the people of Assam had already begun to grasp the "truth" behind them.

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