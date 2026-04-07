Congress Takes Himanta Biswa Sarma Allegations Statewide Ahead of Polls

The Congress party took its offensive against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to multiple cities on Monday, holding coordinated press conferences across the state in response to the CM's rebuttal of allegations first raised by senior leader Pawan Khera.
Party leaders addressed the media simultaneously in Guwahati, Tezpur, Silchar, Kokrajhar, and Dhubri — a signal that the Congress intends to keep the issue alive as elections approach.
At Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati, AICC National Coordinator Mahima Singh led the charge, framing the allegations not as a political spat but as a breach of public trust.
"This is not a case of deceiving one or two individuals; it is a betrayal of the trusting voters of Assam who supported the BJP and the Chief Minister," she said.
Singh claimed that Khera's revelations from the previous day had exposed what she called a "massive betrayal" — and that the people of Assam had already begun to grasp the "truth" behind them.
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Singh accused Sarma of sidestepping the specific questions raised by both Pawan Khera and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, choosing personal attacks over direct answers.
She also took aim at statements made by the Chief Minister's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, on social media, claiming that publicly available documents contradict those claims.
On allegations related to passports and a so-called "golden visa," Singh said the CM and his associates had tried to dismiss the matter by labelling it as AI-generated content. She went further, calling Sarma the "ambassador" and "poster boy" of misinformation within the BJP.
Singh confirmed that the party has approached both the Election Commission and the Enforcement Directorate over the matter, indicating the Congress is pursuing a formal legal track alongside its public campaign.
She also referenced claims involving assets worth Rs 52,000 crore linked to the Chief Minister, and questioned whether RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and the organisation would continue to back a leader facing such serious allegations.
Broadening her attack, Singh accused the BJP of failing on one of its core election promises — tackling illegal immigration.
She claimed that just 3,939 alleged infiltrators had been deported over the past ten years under BJP governance, compared to nearly 90,000 expelled during a comparable period of Congress rule — a figure the party is likely to face scrutiny over, given the politically charged nature of immigration data in Assam.
When asked about the timing of the allegations — coming just days before elections — Singh pushed back on suggestions of opportunism.
She said the Congress does not engage in "sensationalism" and that the campaign is grounded in evidence, not electioneering. The party, she added, is prepared for a sustained legal fight.
"The people of Assam will not accept such betrayal lightly and will respond appropriately in the elections," Singh said.