Sonowal Pitches BJP's Development Record at Assam Poll Rallies

Guwahati, April 6 — Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal took the campaign trail to Tihu and Dhemaji on Sunday, rallying support for BJP candidates ahead of the upcoming Assam elections and making the case that the state has seen its most significant development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Sonowal framed the election as more than a political contest, describing it as a fight to protect Assam's identity, culture, and way of life.

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