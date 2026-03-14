Congress to Release Second Assam Candidate List Tomorrow, 95% Finalised Says Gaurav Gogoi

The Indian National Congress will publish its second list of candidates for the Assam Assembly elections on Saturday, APCC President Gaurav Gogoi announced after a special meeting held in New Delhi on Friday under the chairmanship of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
The meeting was attended by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Assam Screening Committee Chairperson Priyanka Gandhi, and Gaurav Gogoi, along with AICC Organisation General Secretary K C Venugopal, AICC General Secretary and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh, co-incharge Prithviraj Prabhakar, Manoj Chauhan, Vikas Upadhyay, senior observers, and members of the Central Election Committee.
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Speaking to the media after the meeting, Gogoi said that approximately 95 per cent of the Congress candidate list for the Assam Assembly elections had been finalised, with the second list to be released by Saturday.
Detailed discussions were held during the meeting on candidate selection and other election-related matters.
On the question of an alliance with Raijor Dal, Gogoi adopted a noticeably more conciliatory tone than in recent days, saying the alliance had only been put on pause rather than called off.
"The alliance has only been paused, not broken," he said, hinting that the partnership could still move forward positively. He explained that as seat-sharing discussions had become somewhat heated, a step back was taken to allow for calm and thoughtful decision-making before further talks.