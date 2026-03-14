Congress to Release Second Assam Candidate List Tomorrow, 95% Finalised Says Gaurav Gogoi

The Indian National Congress will publish its second list of candidates for the Assam Assembly elections on Saturday, APCC President Gaurav Gogoi announced after a special meeting held in New Delhi on Friday under the chairmanship of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The meeting was attended by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Assam Screening Committee Chairperson Priyanka Gandhi, and Gaurav Gogoi, along with AICC Organisation General Secretary K C Venugopal, AICC General Secretary and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh, co-incharge Prithviraj Prabhakar, Manoj Chauhan, Vikas Upadhyay, senior observers, and members of the Central Election Committee.

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