Congress Warns Rebel Candidates of 6-Year Suspension Ahead of Assam Polls

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has drawn a firm line ahead of the Assam Assembly Election 2026, warning ticket-denied aspirants that contesting against the party's official candidates will result in automatic suspension — a move aimed at preventing vote splits in key constituencies.

Acting on the direction of APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, the party issued a formal circular laying out the consequences for those who defy the party's decision on ticket allocation.

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