Congress Warns Rebel Candidates of 6-Year Suspension Ahead of Assam Polls

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has drawn a firm line ahead of the Assam Assembly Election 2026, warning ticket-denied aspirants that contesting against the party's official candidates will result in automatic suspension — a move aimed at preventing vote splits in key constituencies.
Acting on the direction of APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, the party issued a formal circular laying out the consequences for those who defy the party's decision on ticket allocation.
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The circular states that any denied aspirant who contests the election — either as an independent candidate or on the ticket of another political party — will face automatic suspension from Congress for a period of six years.
The warning does not stop at the candidates themselves. Party workers have been explicitly cautioned against maintaining any form of association — direct or indirect — with such rebel candidates. Those found violating this directive face suspension of party membership for up to three years.
The circular comes at a time when murmurs of discontent over ticket distribution are already audible within the party. Multiple leaders are believed to be unhappy with the APCC's allocation decisions, making the directive a timely — and pointed — attempt to enforce internal discipline before dissent translates into electoral damage.
The development mirrors a broader challenge facing the Congress-led alliance: holding its organisational ranks together in the final stretch before April 9 polling day, particularly in constituencies where rebel candidacies could divide the opposition vote and hand an advantage to the ruling NDA.