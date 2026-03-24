Demow Constituency: NDA's Borgohain, Congress' Gogoi File Nominations

The 95 No. Demow Legislative Assembly Constituency saw a charged atmosphere on Monday as both the NDA and Congress-led alliance candidates filed their nomination papers on the last day for submissions, each drawing large crowds of supporters to the District Commissioner's Office in Sivasagar.
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NDA candidate Sushanta Borgohain set off from his residence in Demow Raichai in a large convoy of motorcycles and vehicles before formally submitting his papers at the DC's office.
Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, was present at the filing to show support — a visible signal of the NDA's backing for Borgohain in what is shaping up to be a keenly contested seat.
Speaking to the media after filing, Borgohain said the day held special significance for him. He noted that while he has filed nominations five times in his political career, he had never witnessed a show of public support quite like Monday's turnout.
"The main reason is that the government has worked for the people and for the development of the constituency, and people are happy with it," he said, adding that their organisation on the ground is strong. "We are 100 percent confident that we will win by a big margin," Borgohain said.
Across town, Congress-led alliance candidate Ajoy Kumar Gogoi also made his way to the DC's office from his residence in Demow Dehajan, accompanied by a large vehicle procession of supporters.
Dhaijya Konwar, a leader of alliance partner Raijor Dal, was present to lend his support during the filing.
This marks Gogoi's first electoral contest from the Demow constituency, making him the fresher face in the race against the more experienced Borgohain.
With nominations now closed, attention turns to scrutiny of papers on Tuesday and the final candidate list following the withdrawal deadline of March 26. Polling in Demow, as across Assam, is scheduled for April 9.