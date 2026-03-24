Demow Constituency: NDA's Borgohain, Congress' Gogoi File Nominations

NDA candidate Sushanta Borgohain set off from his residence in Demow Raichai in a large convoy of motorcycles and vehicles before formally submitting his papers at the DC's office.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, was present at the filing to show support — a visible signal of the NDA's backing for Borgohain in what is shaping up to be a keenly contested seat.

Speaking to the media after filing, Borgohain said the day held special significance for him. He noted that while he has filed nominations five times in his political career, he had never witnessed a show of public support quite like Monday's turnout.

"The main reason is that the government has worked for the people and for the development of the constituency, and people are happy with it," he said, adding that their organisation on the ground is strong. "We are 100 percent confident that we will win by a big margin," Borgohain said.