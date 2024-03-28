Congress’ wish will remain a far cry: Assam BJP

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The State BJP's chief spokesperson, Manoj Baruah, reacted to APCC president Bhupen Borah's recent comment that the Congress would change the Chief Minister's address in 2026 and that a leader from Rajiv Bhawan would take the oath as the Chief Minister. Baruah said that this wish of the Congress would continue to remain a far cry.

Baruah said, "At a time when the Congress has been receiving a severe jolt for the resignation spree started by its MLAs, MPs, and other office-bearers, such a statement from the APCC president is nothing but a far cry. By making such a statement when the party is in dire straits, Borah has reduced himself to a clown character. After the Lok Sabha election, Borah will not get a shoulder to cry on.

