Assam: BJP candidate Kamakhya Prasad Tasa files nomination for Kaziranga parliamentary constituency

Golaghat: BJP candidate Kamakhya Prasad Tasa on Wednesday filed nomination papers for 10 Kaziranga parliamentary constituency at District Commissioner’s office on Wednesday.

More than 20,000 party workers gathered at Samannay Khetra in Golaghat town and carried out a mass rally to go with Kamakhya Prasad Tasa to file his nomination papers. Talking to media, Tasa said, “You have seen the atmosphere, public gathering have proved it. We have not served people on political base, we have served people on humanity base. Large numbers of people from every constituency have participated in the rally. Their participation is precious.”

Prior going to file nomination Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also took part in the public rally. Kamakhya Parasad Tasa was accompanied by ministers Atul Bora, Jayanta Malla Baruah, BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita, MLA Mrinal Saikia, Biswajit Phukan.

Notably, nine candidates filed their nomination papers for the No. 10 Kaziranga Parliamentary Constituency at the office of the District Election Officer of Golaghat district till Wednesday. Among them, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Salim Ahmed of The Assam Jana Morcha, Independent candidates Dilwara Begum Chowdhury, Abdul Haque, Tridib Jyoti Bhuyan, Jyotishk Ranjan Goswami, Anima Deka Gupta of the Voters Party International, Fazail Ahmed of the Republican Party of India (Athawale). At the end of the last day, a total of 12 candidates filed their nomination papers for no. 10 constituency.

