Congress's Supriya Shrinate Attacks Himanta Over 'Asset Growth', Vows to Deliver Five Guarantees

All India Congress Committee's Social Media and IT Department Chairperson Supriya Shrinate launched a multi-pronged attack on the Assam government on Monday, targeting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over a sharp rise in his family's declared assets while reaffirming the party's five guarantees to the people of the state.
Addressing the media, Shrinate said Congress would implement its promises "word for word" if voted to power.
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Shrinate defended the party's five-point guarantee package, which includes justice for late singer Zubeen Garg within 100 days of forming the government.
Responding to CM Sarma's remark that "Congress is not a court", she said the party stands by its commitments and will pursue justice firmly, rather than engaging in political theatrics.
She added that the guarantees also include loans of Rs 50,000 to help women start businesses, increased pensions for senior citizens under a dedicated ministry, health insurance coverage, and land pattas for indigenous people.
The sharper edge of Shrinate's press conference was directed at the Chief Minister's family finances, citing figures she said were drawn directly from affidavits submitted alongside nomination papers.
"The information I am presenting today has been submitted by the Chief Minister himself and his wife in affidavits along with their nomination papers, and it cannot be denied as false," she said.
According to Shrinate, between 2016 and 2026, CM Sarma's own declared assets rose from around Rs 2 crore to approximately Rs 2.5 crore — a rise of about 131 per cent. However, she alleged that his wife's assets surged from Rs 1.77 crore in 2016 to Rs 13.59 crore in 2026, a jump of nearly 650 per cent.
She further claimed that the Chief Minister's immovable assets grew from roughly Rs 3.5 crore to Rs 20 crore in the same period, even as his reported income declined.
"Has anyone here witnessed their income grow by 650 per cent? We urge that the formula behind this increase be made public," she said, adding that migrating youth from Assam deserve to know this "income growth formula."
Shrinate also alleged the existence of illegal syndicates in sectors including tea, coal, tobacco, betel nut, and betel leaf, claiming that illicit collections were being funnelled toward the Chief Minister's circle.
On the economic front, she cited what she described as a worsening jobs crisis, claiming that Assam has around 25 per cent unemployment, with approximately 31 lakh registered job seekers and limited industrial investment.
She also referred to NITI Aayog rankings, alleging that Assam has slipped to 13th position among 28 states, and claimed the state has accumulated loans worth Rs 2 lakh crore — translating to a per capita debt burden of roughly Rs 54,000.
Additionally, she alleged that around 8,000 schools have been shut during the BJP's tenure in the state.