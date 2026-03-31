Congress's Supriya Shrinate Attacks Himanta Over 'Asset Growth', Vows to Deliver Five Guarantees

The sharper edge of Shrinate's press conference was directed at the Chief Minister's family finances, citing figures she said were drawn directly from affidavits submitted alongside nomination papers.

"The information I am presenting today has been submitted by the Chief Minister himself and his wife in affidavits along with their nomination papers, and it cannot be denied as false," she said.

According to Shrinate, between 2016 and 2026, CM Sarma's own declared assets rose from around Rs 2 crore to approximately Rs 2.5 crore — a rise of about 131 per cent. However, she alleged that his wife's assets surged from Rs 1.77 crore in 2016 to Rs 13.59 crore in 2026, a jump of nearly 650 per cent.

She further claimed that the Chief Minister's immovable assets grew from roughly Rs 3.5 crore to Rs 20 crore in the same period, even as his reported income declined.

"Has anyone here witnessed their income grow by 650 per cent? We urge that the formula behind this increase be made public," she said, adding that migrating youth from Assam deserve to know this "income growth formula."