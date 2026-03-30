Congress ‘finished’, AIUDF to get 5–6 seats: Himanta on Assam polls

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday claimed that the “grand old party” Congress is finished and will not secure more than 15–17 seats in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.
Addressing media persons in Naoboicha, Sarma launched a sharp attack on Congress leaders, alleging that their past statements reflected an anti-Assam stance.
He also predicted that the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) would win 5–6 seats.
The Chief Minister further said that the Raijor Dal, led by Akhil Gogoi, would manage to win only one seat — Dhing — and not retain Sivasagar, from where Gogoi had won in 2021 and is contesting again this year.
He also predicted that the Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP), led by Lurinjyoti Gogoi, would fail to open its account.
“Congress is finished. Congress will get 15 to 17 seats. AIUDF will win 5 to 6 seats, while AJP will fail to open its account. On the other hand, Raijor Dal will get one seat,” he added.
Meanwhile, campaigning for BJP candidate Bhuban Gam in Majuli, Sarma announced a series of development initiatives aimed at transforming the river island into an educational and cultural hub. He said a medical college would be set up in Majuli and Rs 250 crore would be sanctioned to upgrade Majuli University for Culture into a full-fledged university.
“Our aim is to develop Majuli into an educational hub with focus on subjects like Artificial Intelligence, Economics and Political Science,” he stated.
Highlighting infrastructure needs, Sarma also announced the construction of a 2,000-capacity auditorium in the district, noting the absence of a proper cultural venue.
He further outlined plans for a major riverbank protection project to tackle erosion and flooding in Majuli.
According to him, nearly 45,000 bighas of farmland would be protected and reclaimed through geo-tube embankment development.
The Chief Minister also accused the Congress of prioritising the interests of “Bangladeshi Miyan”, while asserting that his government remains committed to the development of indigenous communities.