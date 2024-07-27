Assam: Contractual Teachers Seek Regularization with Pay Protection; Demand Memorandum Submission to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI: In its brainstorming session with various stakeholders and organizations, including the SAKP (Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad), the All Assam TET-Qualified Teachers' Association working under SSA (Samagra Shiksha, Assam) as contractual teachers has resolved to submit a memorandum to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma requesting him to regularize the posts of all contractual teachers of the state with their pay protection.

The contractual teachers' association held its meeting with various organizations, including the SAKP, AICCTU, SASSM (Sadou Asom Sanmilita Shikshak Mancha), Juva-Chatra Parishad, All India Students' Federation of India, SFI (Students' Federation of India), and others, at Bhagawati Prasad Baruah Auditorium today.

After a threadbare discussion, the meeting, with association president Trailokya Deka in the chair, adopted three resolutions.

In resolution number 2, the meeting decided that if the government does not pay importance to the appeal of the teachers, they will convene a teachers' convention with a view to translating the teachers' problem as a problem of the public.

In their resolution number 3, the meeting decided to continue the legal fight against the government if it does not pay heed to the demands of the teachers.

In his presidential speech, Trailokya Deka said, "The State Government has been changing its decision frequently on the regularization of teachers' posts, and the decisions it takes are incoherent with one another. The State Government has recruited teachers for regular posts but has not regularized the posts of the contractual teachers."

Earlier, SAKP president Dwipen Sarma said, "Since the contractual teachers have been working for 10 to 12 years, the government cannot reduce their pay and other benefits in the name of regularization of their posts. The government may follow any policy to regularize the posts of the contractual teachers on the condition of their pay protection. The SAKP will continue to stand strong on the issue of regularization of the posts of contractual teachers."

Guest speaker Santikam Hazarika, former chairman of the SEBA, said, "The demand for unconditional regularisation raised by the contractual teachers is a genuine demand. The state government's refusal to accept the teachers' demand reeks of a lack of goodwill on the part of the government. Since the demand is reasonable, the association should move the court."

AICCTU general secretary Pankaj Kumar Das said, "The state government has categorised the teachers with a whole lot of names like contractual teachers, state pool teachers, regular teachers, etc. The problem of the contractual teachers is a problem for the entire state. All should stand united to oppose the government's deprivation of contractual teachers."

SASSM secretary Utpal Chakraborty said that the SASSM would join hands with the contractual teachers in their demand for regularisation of posts with pay protection.

