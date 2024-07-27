Skill Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah Distributes Job Offer Letters to 60 NESC Candidates

GUWAHATI: The Minister of Skill, Employment, and Entrepreneurship, Jayanta Mallabaruah, distributed job offer letters to 60 successful candidates of NESC (North East Skills Centre) at its office today. The students, who successfully completed the academic session 2023-2024, got placements across India with esteemed hotel brands.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said that the government has taken various steps to develop skills in the state to ensure employment for skilled students. He also said that the main aim of the government is the expansion of vocational education in every sector of the state so as to transform the youth of the state into a skilled workforce. The Minister added that in 2024, 196 students qualified for the NESC, and all of them secured jobs in various sectors.

The minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the successful candidates as they embark on this exciting new chapter in their careers and urged them to perform their duty with utmost sincerity and fullness.

Also Read: Guwahati: Water Supply Disruption Announced for July 28-29 in Multiple Areas Due to Maintenance Work

Also watch: