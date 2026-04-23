Cooperative Society Official Found Dead in Guwahati, Family Alleges Murder

GUWAHATI — The body of Zakir Ali, secretary of the Saraighat Trading Cooperative Society Limited and a resident of Hatigaon, was found under mysterious circumstances at the Satgaon railway area on Wednesday morning.

Police reached the spot after being alerted and have initiated a probe into the death.

A Society Under Scrutiny

The circumstances surrounding Ali's death have drawn immediate attention given the troubled state of the organisation he was associated with.

The Saraighat Trading Cooperative Society had been facing allegations of financial irregularities, including accusations that it had failed to return deposits to several investors. Adding to the concerns, the society's president, Mobarak Ali, had reportedly been absconding for the past three months.

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