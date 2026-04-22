Lawyer found dead inside car in Morigaon; cardiac arrest suspected

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Sensation prevailed after a lawyer was found dead inside his car in Morigaon on Monday evening. The body of senior Advocate Dip Kr Saikia, a resident of Sankardev Nagar of the town, was found inside his car bearing registration number AS21H3671. Saikia was found sitting motionless in the driver’s seat of the car. Passersby informed the police, who sent him to the Morigaon Civil Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead due to cardiac arrest. The deceased lawyer is survived by his wife, a daughter, and other relatives. He was 55. The members of the Morigaon Bar Association expressed deep condolences over his sudden death.

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