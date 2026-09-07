Cosmic-themed LED pandal set to dazzle Durga Puja visitors in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Durga Puja celebrations in Guwahati are set for a futuristic upgrade, as the BBC Colony Type-I & Sankar Nagar Durga Puja Committee at Pandu unveils a cosmic-themed pandal designed to immerse visitors in a universe-inspired experience.

The pandal will feature extensive digital visuals and LED installations, creating an environment that makes visitors feel as if they are stepping into the cosmos. Organisers claim this will be Assam's first fully immersive LED-engineered pandal interior.

Executed at an estimated budget of Rs 31 lakh, the concept is designed by Biswajit Bhowmik, with construction by Kolkata-based artisans led by Subal Barman. The Durga idol is being crafted by Samitra Paul of Krishnanagar, West Bengal, renowned for traditional idol-making.

According to organisers, the cosmic theme aims to blend technology, visual storytelling, and spirituality, providing devotees and visitors with an experience beyond that of a conventional pandal.

Last year, the committee addressed a socially relevant theme on women trafficking. This year, they have shifted focus to the cosmos and the divine, expecting their innovative pandal to draw large crowds from across Guwahati during the festival.

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