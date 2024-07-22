Cotton College alumni organizes blood donation camp in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A group of former students of the Cotton College came forward and organized a voluntary Blood Donation Camp in Guwahati on Sunday. Cottonians HS 2000 Batch Welfare Society, a recently formed non-profit group by the Cotton College students of the 1998-2000 Higher Secondary batch, joined hands with Health City Hospital to successfully conduct the Blood Donation Camp.

It is worthwhile to mention that this Voluntary Blood Donation Camp is the first activity of Cottonians HS 2000 Batch Welfare Society after its formation in June this year. The camp was held at the Blood Centre of the Health City Hospital from 10 am to 2 pm. Scores of donors voluntarily came forward and donated blood, which will surely make a difference in the lives of the people in need. The hospital too acknowledged the drive wholeheartedly.

Commenting on the camp, Dr. Gitali Devi of Cottonians HS 2000 Batch Welfare Society, said: "When we met for the first time during a reunion last month after 24 years of passing higher secondary, all of us wanted to do something for the society. We are really glad to say that we started with a campaign, which will save the lives of many people. This was a wonderful opportunity for us to come together, give back to our community and make a difference in the lives of those in need."

Appreciating the endeavour of the ex-Cottonians, Healthy City Hospital Blood Centre In-Charge Dr Karabi Barman said: "Donating blood is a noble initiative as it saves lives. We are really happy to support in every possible way this Cotton College group of former students, who enriched our blood bank by organizing the Camp. We look forward to more such association with the Cottonians HS 2000 Batch Welfare Society in the coming days too."

