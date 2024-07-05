Blood donation camp held in Sivsagar District

SIVASAGAR: A blood donation camp was organized by District Administration, Sivsagar in association with Rotary Club, Sivsagar and Blood Bank, Sivsagar Civil Hospital at Khemka Maternity Centre on the occasion of Sivasagar Divas recently. The camp was inaugurated by Samiran Bora, District Development Commissioner, Sivasagar. Pranjit Dutta, Deputy Controller of Civil Defence, president of Rotary Club, Sivsagar Dr Binapani Hazarika and Blood Bank Officer, Sivasagar Civil Hospital Dr D Koch and members of Rotary Club, Sivsagar attended the camp. 19 units of blood have been collected in the camp.

