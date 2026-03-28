Cotton University and IIT Guwahati Sign MoU for Research and Academic Collaboration

Cotton University and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Friday, formalising a partnership aimed at deepening collaboration in research and academic activities.
The MoU was signed by Cotton University Vice Chancellor Ramesh Chandra Deka and IIT Guwahati Director Devendra Jalihal, in the presence of faculty members and officials from both institutions.
Also Read: Guwahati: CU signs MoU with NITTTR Bhopal to train semiconductor workforce
The agreement lays the groundwork for a range of collaborative activities, including student and faculty exchange, joint research and consultancy projects, internships, and training programmes.
Notably, the MoU has been structured without immediate financial obligations — making it an accessible starting point for both institutions to build on over time.
Officials said the partnership is aimed at enhancing research output, promoting knowledge sharing, and expanding academic opportunities for students and faculty on both sides.
The MoU will remain in effect for five years, with provisions for extension built into the agreement.
The collaboration brings together Cotton University — one of Assam's oldest and most prominent general universities — and IIT Guwahati, the region's leading technical institution, in a pairing that could open new academic pathways for students from both campuses.