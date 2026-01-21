Guwahati: CU signs MoU with NITTTR Bhopal to train semiconductor workforce

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Cotton University (CU), Guwahati, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Bhopal, to develop dual-degree and specialized training programmes in Semiconductor Science and Technology and Intellectual Property Rights. The agreement was signed at NITTTR, Bhopal, by Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka, Vice Chancellor of Cotton University, and Prof. Chandra Charu Tripathi, Director of NITTTR Bhopal, on 20 January 2026.

The collaboration focuses on building capacity in Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) and Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) segments. Programmes will combine theoretical learning, hands-on training, industry exposure, and IPR awareness to prepare students and young professionals for emerging opportunities, including the Tata Group's upcoming semiconductor project at Jagiroad, Assam.

Both institutions will work on curriculum development, faculty training, student exchange, and industry-linked modules, aiming to position Assam as a hub for skilled manpower in advanced electronics.

Also Read: CU, Arya Vidyapeeth College sign MoU for Academic Collaboration