Cotton University Botany Department Kicks Off Centenary Celebrations Ahead of 2027 Milestone

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Department of Botany at Cotton University inaugurated its centenary celebrations on Wednesday, marking 100 years since its establishment in 1927.

Former Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Amarjyoti Choudhury delivered the inaugural centenary address, while Cotton University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka highlighted the contributions of the department’s founder, Prof. A.C. Dutta, and commended generations of teachers, researchers, students and alumni for sustaining its legacy.

The programme included flag hoisting, a tree plantation drive, the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and a felicitation of distinguished alumni aged above 80 and retired teachers above 70. ASTEC Director Dr. Jaideep Baruah also spoke about collaborative achievements between ASTEC and the department.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks and an interaction session. The celebrations marked the beginning of a series of programmes leading up to the department’s centenary in 2027.

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