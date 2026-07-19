Guwahati: Four-day national seminar on Indian History and Governance begins at Cotton University

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A four-day national seminar on “From Tradition to Transformation: Integrating Indian History and Knowledge Traditions into Modern Governance” began at the Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha Auditorium of Cotton University on Friday.

The seminar was organised by the Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Samiti, Assam, in collaboration with Cotton University, North Lakhimpur University and North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong. Chief Minister’s Press Secretary and MLA Taranga Gogoi and Guwahati Central MLA Vijay Gupta attended the inaugural session as guests of honour.

National Secretary Dr Bal Mukund Pandey highlighted the need to rediscover and accurately present India’s historical and cultural traditions, while National General Secretary Hemanta Dhing Majumdar spoke on integrating traditional knowledge systems into modern governance, the National Education Policy 2020 and contemporary society.

The seminar featured sessions on Indian heritage, indigenous thought, family values, environmental conservation and national development. A special workshop for office-bearers of the Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Samiti from different states was also held. The valedictory session on July 19 will be attended by Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K. T. Parnaik as the chief guest.

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