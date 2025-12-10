Cotton University Convocation: 2,804 Students Receive Degrees; Prof Goswami gets Honorary D. Litt.

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The fourth convocation of Cotton University took place on Tuesday at the Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium at Kalakshetra, Guwahati. The university conferred degrees upon 2,804 students, including 53 PhDs, 1,480 postgraduates, 1,246 undergraduates and 25 diploma holders. Additionally, 125 students received gold medals for their exemplary academic performance.

Noted academic, scholar and litterateur Prof Ranjit Kumar Dev Goswami received the honorary D.Litt. for his contribution to the world of arts, literature and culture in both Assamese and English studies.

Three students of the BA Programme for Sportspersons — Hima Das, Shivangi Sarma and Kushal Chetri — also received their degrees today.

Dignitaries present at the occasion included the Governor of Assam and Chancellor of Cotton University, Lakshman Prasad Acharya; Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma; Executive Director of AIIMS, Guwahati, Prof Ashok Puranik; Vice Chancellor of Cotton University, Prof Ramesh Ch. Deka; and Registrar (i/c), Dr Hiren Deka.

Extending his best wishes to the graduating students, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya called on them to commit themselves wholeheartedly to their future pursuits. He noted that the world is advancing rapidly and reminded them that no one can afford to lag behind in this era of intense competition. He stressed the need to remain vigilant, proactive and energetic in one’s work and outlook. He urged the students to show empathy and concern for fellow members of society. In this context, he mentioned Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s immortal song Manuhey Manuhor Babey and commended the Assam Chief Minister for promoting the song.

“My dear graduates, as you move forward, I urge you to remain lifelong learners and responsible citizens. Take a pledge to rise to every challenge,” he said, while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to drive the nation’s progress.

In his address, Guest of Honour Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma fondly recalled his days as a Cottonian and reflected on a turbulent period marked by the ULFA movement and unrest stemming from distrust among various tribes and communities. He noted that during those years, people were uncertain about Assam’s future, with the state lagging behind in law and order, education and overall development. He highlighted the transformative changes of recent years — new educational institutions, rapid growth and visible progress in Assam. He emphasized that youth employment is now taking place without corruption, and Assam is emerging as one of the developed states in the country.

Dr Sarma also spoke about the growing intellectual capacity of the state and lauded the accomplishments of Simu Das, who was part of the Indian blind women’s cricket team that made the nation proud by winning the first-ever Blind Women’s T20 World Cup. He observed that the younger generation is successfully seizing opportunities both within and outside Assam. He emphasized that Cotton University has provided a platform that inspires and motivates young people to advance with optimism and purpose.

Executive Director of AIIMS, Guwahati, Prof Ashok Puranik, who delivered the convocation address, urged the graduating students to be kind, empathetic and compassionate, and to practise integrity and diversity in their everyday lives. “Life is not determined by a degree, but by how you cope with what comes in your life. Be optimistic and positive, and be spiritually, physically and mentally healthy,” he added.

Presenting his report, Vice Chancellor of Cotton University, Prof Ramesh Chandra Deka, highlighted the varsity’s achievements across various aspects. He also outlined major infrastructural developments supported by the state government, including new hostels, academic buildings and an Rs 20-crore PM–USHA grant for upgrading laboratories, ICT-enabled classrooms and research facilities. He appreciated the hard work and dedication of the faculty in upscaling research and teaching. He said the university received nearly 30,000 applications this year for undergraduate admissions, reflecting growing trust in the institution.

Urging students to lead lives of integrity and social responsibility, the Vice Chancellor said the degrees awarded were not merely academic credentials but symbols of responsibility to serve society with compassion, ethics and purpose.

The convocation began and concluded with an academic procession, flagged off by Registrar (i/c) Dr Hiren Deka, in which the dignitaries, along with the Academic Registrar, Deans of faculties, and members of the University Court, Executive Council and Academic Council, took part. Convener of the 4th Convocation Organizing Committee, Prof Sudipta Nandy, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their participation and for contributing to the successful completion of the programme.

