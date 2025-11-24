Cotton University Launches India’s First Indigenous AD-BNCT Cancer Therapy Technology

Guwahati: The Cotton University has announced the successful development of the country’s first indigenous technology for Accelerator-Driven Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (AD-BNCT), a next-generation cancer treatment known for its precision and effectiveness against aggressive tumours. It stands as a major scientific strike for India.

The landmark achievement comes from the Cotton University Particle Accelerator Centre – North East (CUPAC-NE), which has designed a specialised Beam Shaping Assembly (BSA) completely in-house. This is significant because BNCT systems worldwide face high costs and strict international patent restrictions, making indigenous development a challenging task. Cotton University’s success opens the door for affordable, advanced cancer therapy options in India.

The research was published on November 12, 2025, in the internationally recognised journal Nuclear Instruments and Methods in Physics Research, Section B. The work was led by researcher Dimpal Saikia of the State Cancer Institute, GMCH, under the supervision of Prof. J. J. Das of Cotton University, with strong collaboration from several national institutions including UGC-DAE, BARC, IUAC, NEHU, Gauhati University, Tezpur University, and Bodoland University.

Explaining the significance, Prof. Das said that while Proton therapy is currently India’s most advanced radiation treatment, AD-BNCT offers an even more selective approach by using boron compounds and neutron beams to destroy cancer cells while leaving surrounding healthy tissue largely unaffected. This makes it especially promising for cancers located near vital organs.

CUPAC-NE is also developing a modern accelerator facility equipped with a 5 MV Van de Graaff system to support further research. The project aligns with India’s Mega Science Vision 2035 and has already attracted interest from international partners, including the Novosibirsk region of Russia. Cotton University has also signed an MoU with Dr. B. Barooah Cancer Institute to explore clinical applications.

With this breakthrough, India moves a major step closer to offering world-class cancer treatment developed entirely on home soil.