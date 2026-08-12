Cotton University Donates Rs 5 Lakh to Assam CM’s Relief Fund for Relief and Rehabilitation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Cotton University donated Rs 5 lakh to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support relief and rehabilitation efforts in the state.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Ramesh Ch. Deka and Registrar (i/c) Dr Hiren Deka met Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday and handed over the cheque towards the fund.

The university said the contribution reflected its commitment to supporting people affected by the prevailing situation in the state.

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