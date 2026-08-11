Indian Port Association donates Rs 5 crore to Assam CM’s Relief Fund for flood relief

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Indian Port Association (IPA) has contributed Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support flood-affected people in Assam.

IPA senior officials Sushil Kumar Singh and Vikas Narwale met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Monday and handed over the contribution. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the contribution was a meaningful step towards the Union Government’s efforts to support Assam during the flood crisis.

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